The PC Industry Has Its Worst Ever Quarter — Sales Fell 14%

The personal computing market is imploding before our eyes.



According to IDC, PC sales fell 14 per cent this quarter on a year over year basis, the biggest decline since IDC started tracking the PC market in 1994.

IDC was only expecting a 7.7 per cent drop for the first quarter.

Microsoft’s new operating system Windows 8 is contributing to the death of the PC, says IDC.

Not only is Windows 8 not helping the declining PC industry, it could be hurting it. IDC says consumers are skipping Windows 8, which is a radical new interface.

They are shifting their computing dollars to smartphones and tablets.

Here’s a look at the decline on per-company basis:

