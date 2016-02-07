THE PAYMENTS ECOSYSTEM: Everything you need to know about the next era of payment processing

The way we pay has changed dramatically. People are using their smartphones for every kind of formal and informal transaction — to shop at stores, buy songs online, and even split their rent.

At the heart of these changes in how we pay are thousands of companies competing and collaborating to facilitate transactions.

To understand why the payments industry has faced so much disruption in such a short time, there’s just one key thing to understand: Payments is about transferring information from one party to another, and nearly every stakeholder in the industry benefits when that process runs on digital rails.

But payments is also an extremely complex industry that few fully understand.

In BI Intelligence’s 2016 Payments Ecosystem report, we make it simple, explaining how it works, who the key players are, and where it’s headed.

In this latest edition of the report, BI Intelligence drills even further into the industry to explain how a broad range of transactions are processed, including prepaid and store cards, as well as revealing which types of companies are in the best and worst position to capitalise on the latest industry trends.

We’ve expanded our coverage of the industry with a number of new sections:

In addition to explaining the anatomy of a standard payment transaction, we now cover a wider range of essential payment categories, including prepaid cards, store cards, and PIN debit.

We’ve updated key forecasts on mobile peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and mobile in-store payments, two trends critical to understanding where payments is going in the next five years.

We determine five key trends that will shape payments in 2016 and beyond, and analyse which companies will remain the most relevant in the long run.

In addition, the 2016 the report includes:

A detailed description of the stakeholders involved in a payment transaction, along with hardware and software providers.

10 diagrams and infographics explaining how card transactions are processed and which players are involved in each step.

Charts on our latest forecasts, key company growth, survey results, and more.

Alternative technologies, including blockchain, which could further disrupt the ecosystem.

Companies mentioned in the report include: Visa, PayPal, American Express, Western Union, Gemalto, Oberthur Technologies, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, MasterCard, Discover, Chase, First Data, Stripe, Klarna, Braintree, Venmo, Moneris, Synchrony Financial, Green Dot, NCR, MICROS, Square, ShopKeep, Verifone, Ingenico, Starbucks, Apple, Samsung, Google, MoneyGram, Ria, Azimo, TransferWise, Xoom, Bango, Boku, Microsoft, R3 CEV, Jawbone.

