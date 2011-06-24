The Pawlenty Campaign May End On August 13th

The Washington Post reported today that the Tim Pawlenty for president campaign is cash poor. Several top aides are working for little or no pay. There’s no more damaging non-scandalous story in politics. If contributors think you’re broke, they don’t contribute.



Rep. Michele Bachmann, who will announce her candidacy for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination next week, announced today that she would compete in the Ames, Iowa Straw Poll on August 13th. Ms. Bachmann has proven to be a fund-raising machine in the past. She’ll have plenty of cash to compete in Ames.

The two stories link for a simple reason: if Michele Bachmann defeats Tim Pawlenty in the Ames, Iowa Straw Poll, the Pawlenty for president campaign is effectively over. Contributors don’t give any money at all to campaigns that don’t have money and lose to Michele Bachmann amongst core constituents of the GOP.

Adding to Mr. Pawlenty’s heartburn: The Des Moines Register will publish Saturday night its first poll of presidential preference in next February’s Iowa caucuses. The Des Moines Register polling has been uncannily precise over many presidential campaign cycles. Political professionals regard it as one of the most accurate polling operations in the nation.

If Pawlenty trails Bachmann in the DMR survey, the need for him to successfully compete at the Ames, Iowa Straw Poll increases accordingly.

