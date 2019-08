Making s’mores can be tough unless you have a large backyard with a fire pit.

NYC restaurant the Pavilion came up with an easier way to enjoy the treat.

Written by Sarah Schmalbruch and produced by Chelsea Pineda

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.