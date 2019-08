Most people know poutine as a rich dish consisting of French fries covered in cheese and gravy.

NYC restaurant the Pavilion serves a version with homemade potato chips — and it’s just as delicious as the original.

Written by Sarah Schmalbruch and produced by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.