The Patriots Used To Be Great, Now They're Just Disappointing

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have combined for three Super Bowl wins and four AFC Championships. They have also won at least 10 games for eight straight seasons, qualifying for the playoffs in seven of those years.



Yet it is starting to look like the Patriots are the most overrated team in the NFL.

After falling to the Jets on Sunday, the Patriots have now lost three straight playoff games, including the last two at home. And it has been six years since the Belichick/Brady-led Pats have won a Super Bowl (a game they probably should have lost).

During their Super Bowl drought, the Patriots have averaged 12 wins a season. That stretch also includes an undefeated regular season and a year with 14 wins.

Just how disappointing have the Patriots been? Here is a look at how the Patriots have fared in the playoffs since their last Super Bowl win…

Not a single playoff win since 2007. And one can argue that their last impressive playoff victory came in 2006 when they beat the 14-2 Chargers in San Diego.

And yet, many still talk about Belichick and Brady as being the best in the NFL at their respective positions. Once upon a time, that may have been true. But now, both seem to be living off a reputation that is no longer deserved.

