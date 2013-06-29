The Patriots Are Letting Fans Trade-In Their Aaron Hernandez Jerseys

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez talks on a phone during media day for the NFL Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis January 31, 2012. The New York Giants will play the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on February 5.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are offering a new jersey to all fans who want to get rid of the one they bought with Aaron Hernandez’s name on it.



Hernandez is being held in jail on charges of first-degree murder. He has pleaded innocent. The team has released him and taken all Hernandez jerseys off the shelf at its souvenir store at Gillette Stadium.

The team says fans can come to their store at the stadium on the weekend of July 6-7 for a free jersey of comparable value.

Patriots spokesman Stacey James says children may not understand why their parents won’t want them wearing their Hernandez jersey.

