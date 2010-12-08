The Patriots Reassert Their Dominance Over The AFC

Photo: AP

Last night’s matchup between the 9-win Jets and Patriots was meant to show which team was the class of the AFC.Now we know — and there’s no question about it.



New England has been at or near the top of the conference for a decades, but not since 2007, when they went 19-1, have they so clearly emerged as the most dominant team in the NFL. They aren’t just winning now, they’re winning convincingly and against the best the league has to offer.

They’ve now beaten every team in their division at least once, scored at least 30 points in four straight games, and put 45 in back-to-back weeks, including one against one of the most heralded defenses in football.

More importantly, they’ve also beaten Baltimore, Pittsburgh, San Diego, and Indianapolis — all the top contenders in the AFC. And none of them wants to go back to Foxborough in January.

With their next two games against two of the best from the NFC, they’ll have a chance to drive the point home to rest of the NFL.

Their defence gives up a lot more points than they would like, but when Tom Brady and his offence are clicking, that makes up for a lot of mistakes.

