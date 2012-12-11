The Patriots Are The Model For Quarterback Consistency

Since the 2002 season when the NFL expanded to 32 teams, the New England Patriots have used the fewest number of starting quarterbacks. During those 11 seasons, only two quarterbacks stood under centre for the Pats, with Tom Brady starting 157 games and Matt Cassell starting 15 in 2008 after Brady was injured during the first game of the season.



At the other end of the spectrum are the Miami Dolphins, who have used 16 different starting quarterbacks in the last 11 seasons. Chad Henne has the most starts during that stretch (31) and four different signal callers started fewer than five games. Of course, the Dolphins are hoping to reverse that trend with rookie Ryan Tannehill who has started every game this season.

Here is the number of quarterbacks for each team over the last 11 seasons…

data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.