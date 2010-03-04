Now David Paterson Is Getting Slammed For Improperly Receiving Yankees Tickets And Lying Under Oath

The new The New York Times headline reads “Paterson Accused of Violating Ethics Laws.”



The story? The state Commission on Public Integrity charged the New York Governor David Paterson with violating state ethics laws by securing free tickets to the first 2009 World Series game for himself, his son and friends.

They also say he lied under oath when he said he intended to pay for the tickets.

“The commission had referred the case to the Albany County District Attorney, P. David Soares, as well as Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo, for further investigation,” the report said.

It’s only Wednesday, but the week is really not going well for Paterson.

Read the full NYT story here.

