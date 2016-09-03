A travel blogging couple is moving to Africa to cut their cost of living

There are tons of stories out there about couples who quit their jobs to travel the world, but Leeann and Max Sadler’s story, as detailed on their blog The Passport Pair, is a little bit different.

“We kind of envy those people that quit everything to travel, and we don’t exactly know how they do it,” Max told INSIDER. “So I think we’re taking a more realistic approach, trying to balance having student loans and working real jobs while also having the desire to travel.”

So instead of quitting their jobs to travel, the Sadlers are moving from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Cape Town, South Africa, to work remotely and save money while they’re at it.

