The Parramatta Eels just lost all their 2016 points for cheating on the salary cap

Eels coach Brad Arthur.(Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

The NRL has docked all 12 premiership points the Parramatta Eels have won this season, as well as fining them $1 million for cheating the competition’s salary cap.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the NRL’s chief executive Todd Greenberg handed down the penalty to the club this morning following a three month investigation. Five officials will be sacked, while club members are expected to call for the dismissal of chairman Steve Sharp.

Greenberg fronted the players first to warn them of what was about to go down before informing the club’s officials.

This is the biggest penalty an NRL club has suffered since the Melbourne Storm lost all its competition points in 2010, were fined $1.7 million and stripped of two premierships.

It’s understood that to get under the salary cap again, the Eels will have to shed $500,000 off their player books. To still make the 2016 finals, the club will need to win 12 of their last 15 games, with a team that won’t be as strong as it was at the start of the season.

There’s more at the Daily Telegraph.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.