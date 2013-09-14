The Parody Movie Trailer For 'Airboarders' Is The Best Video You Will Watch All Day

Plenty of films have revolved around skateboarding culture, but none have tackled the up-and-coming sport of “airboarding.”

Not until now.

Billed as an “official movie trailer” and released to Youtube by Bath Boys Comedy group, a nearly 4 minute video for “Airboarders” may be the most hilarious video you watch all day.

The video is pitch-perfect parody of a movie trailer, starting with a group of friends driving, when one in the backseat discovers a business card and shows off tricks he can pull with it outside the car window.

“I call it airboarding,” he says, before the driver stops to say the move was incredible.

The video continues to build, showing the epic rise of the group of friends in the “sport” before their eventual falling out. It ends with one insulting another, asking, “are you a man or are you just a bunch of business cards looking like a man?”

It’s worth watching the entire thing (some language):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

