The parents of the boy who was killed by an alligator are speaking out

The parents of the Nebraska toddler who was killed in terrifying alligator attack have broken their public silence.

Matt and Melissa Graves of Elkhorn, Nebraska, released a statement through the Orange County Sheriff’s Office yesterday, ABC News reports. It read:

“Words cannot describe the shock and grief our family is experiencing over the loss of our son. We are devastated and ask for privacy during this extremely difficult time. To all of the local authorities and staff who worked tirelessly these past 24 hours, we express our deepest gratitude.”

The couple’s 2-year-old son, Lane, was killed on Tuesday when an alligator dragged him into a lake at a Walt Disney World property in Orlando, Florida.

Walt Disney World has closed all of its beaches in response to the attack.

Since Tuesday, many fellow parents have taken to social media to support the grieving couple, and a GoFundMe campaign to assist the family far exceeded its fundraising goal in just one day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.