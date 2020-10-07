The pandemic hits the advertising account review

Hi and welcome to Insider Advertising, where we delve into the big stories in media and advertising.

First, if you’re not a subscriber, sign up here to get this in your inbox daily.

Ad business as (un)usual

The advertising world was once known for its costly face-to-face pitches, the high-end commercial shoots, and in-person networking events â€” much of which has been upended by the pandemic.

Add a less visible part of the ad business to that list: the account review. Electronics giant Samsung began a review of its US ad-buying business earlier this summer, but it’s since cancelled it in response to the economic effects of the pandemic, according to sources.

The account was worth about $US845 million, based on Samsung’s US ad spending last year, and had four of the top ad holding companies including Publicis Groupe and IGP pitting for the business.

It’s another reminder of how much has changed over the past several months.

People are streaming more video than ever, so what’s a marketer to do? For some, join ’em. Tanya Dua reports that the documentary trend has picked up in the pandemic for a few key reasons:

You can make docs while still following social distancing rules.

Brands are going where the eyeballs are (streaming video).

Short films are suited to brands’ love affair with purpose-driven marketing.

And they might be seen by people who would normally skip ads.

How many ways can you compare TikTok and Instagram Reels? Dan Whateley asked music marketers to size up the two in terms of their utility for music marketers, and the clear early winner is TikTok when it comes to discovery features.

But don’t count Reels out just yet, they said.

Read the rest here: Music marketers say Instagram’s Reels can help record labels reach new audiences but that it lacks some key features that make TikTok the industry leader



Other stories we’re reading:

That’s it for today. See you next week.

â€” Lucia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.