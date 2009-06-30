Palm Pre Owners Complain About Shoddy Manufacturing

Palm Pre owners are complaining about cracked or wobbly screens and problems with the Pre’s sliding hinges, says GigaOm. Another common complaint is the gap between the two sliding units of the phone.



GigaOm quotes owner complaints from a Palm Pre online forum called PreCentral:

I’m on my THIRD pre (yellow box). Over the last two weeks, I’ve noticed an increasing amount of play with the screen. I’ve also noticed that on the left side of the device the two sections are separated enough that i can almost see the innards.When I push them together, you can hear squeaking. On top of that, the device came with a loose power button that doesn’t click nearly as firmly as that of other devices.

I already exchanged my first one due to a faulty screen, and will likely also exchange my current one because of a wobbly/loose slider. Hopefully third time’s a charm.

We have also read about owners complaining about dust collecting behind the screen, battery contact issues, and poor speakerphone sound. Most users are concerned about the return/exchange policy. The Times points out that there is no information from Sprint (S) or Palm (PALM) about the return rate of the phones.

It’s not clear how widespread these issues are–although the fact that the owner above is on his third unit isn’t encouraging. Any Pre owners want to weigh in?

Read more Palm Pre owner complaints here.

Image: Patrick Moorehead

