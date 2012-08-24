The Palace Is Peeved At Prince Harry's Handlers—Here's Today's Buzz

- GettyNot only is the Royal Family upset with Prince Harry over his latest Las Vegas shenanigans, but they are also unhappy with his handlers—who should have removed the girls’ cell phones when photos were taken in the hotel room in plain view. “The minders were asleep at the wheel, enjoying the party more than protecting the Prince from himself,” sources who were there told TMZ. “Harry’s team acted like a bunch of amateurs.”
- Amidst 20-year low ratings, documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is joining Anthony Bourdain on CNN as the network’s second, original, non-fiction series to air on weekends. The news network announced today that the “Super Size Me” director’s series “Inside Man” will debut in April 2013.
- Child star alert: Vivienne Jolie-Pitt has been cast in her mother Angelina Jolie’s latest film “Maleficent.” Vivienne will play a briefly glimpsed younger version of Sleeping Beauty—later played by Elle Fanning— while Jolie is the iconic villainess who terrorizes her.
- TJ Jackson is officially co-guardian, with 82-year-old Katherine Jackson, of Michael Jackson’s three children. After the L.A. judge’s ruling Wednesday, TMZ reports “TJ has received enormous support from the Jackson family to take a guardianship role, including from Katherine herself … as well as MJ’s kids. TJ has been a father figure to the children for years.”
- Sony Pictures Television has acquired UK’s Left Bank Pictures, who are responsible for TV series such as the Kenneth Branagh-starring “Wallander.” The studio says the acquisition marks a “significant” move into scripted production in the U.K.
- “Mad Men” star Elisabeth Moss pulled a “Miley,” chopping and bleaching her once long, brown locks.
- Emma Stone wishes her boyfriend and “Spiderman” co-star Andrew Garfield a happy 29th birthday by donning this expletive T-shirt.
- It’s Bette vs. Barbra on Christmas Day at the box office! Billy Crystal and Bette Midler star in “Parental Guidance” as grandparents who are at odds with their daughter, played by Marisa Tomei, over their different parenting styles when left to baby-sit, while Barbra Streisand will star alongside Seth Rogen in “The Guilt Trip”—her first lead role since 1996’s “The Mirror Has Two Faces.”
SEE ALSO: Meet Sam Claflin, who was just cast in “The Hunger Games” sequel >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.