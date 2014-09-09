The Pakistani Navy Sailor Who Jumped Ship In Darwin Has Been Found Hiding In A Shed

HMAS Newcastle conducts a Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat transfer with HMAS Sydney during exercise KAKADU 2014. Photo: Supplied

A Pakistani navy sailor who jumped into Darwin Harbour, avoided the crocodiles, and swam away, has been found safe and well.

He was taking part in a 15-nation military exercise when he went missing.

Police say the man was found in a shed at Talc Head.

The ABC says the man was taken back to Darwin and handed over to Australian immigration officials.

More than 1,200 people, eight warships and 26 aircraft from 15 coalition forces are in Australia for the Royal Australian Navy’s largest maritime warfare exercise of the year, KAKADU 2014.

