This video perfectly captures the pain of being a creative person

Dylan Carter, a Texas-based artist, made a video depicting the sufferings of a creative person. He dubbed this feeling “artistic dysmorphia,” a take on “body dysmorphic disorder,” which is an obsession with an imagined defect in a physical appearance.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh

