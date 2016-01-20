This video perfectly captures the pain of being a creative person

Dylan Carter, a Texas-based artist, made a video depicting the sufferings of a creative person. He dubbed this feeling “artistic dysmorphia,” a take on “body dysmorphic disorder,” which is an obsession with an imagined defect in a physical appearance.
