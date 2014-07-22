The Packer Family Is Giving $200 Million To A New National Philanthropic Fund

James Packer. Paul Kane/Getty Images

The Packer family and the Crown Resorts Foundation are giving a combined $200 million to a new National Philanthropic Fund.

The money eclipses the $65 million from mining billionaire Andrew Forrest and his wife Nicola for a scholarship foundation for universities in Western Australia.

The Packer money includes $100 million over ten years to support the arts. The other $100 million will go to eligible charities which support the broader community and Indigenous education.

Gretel Packer, the Chair of the Packer Family Foundation, says: “This exciting collaboration between Crown Resorts and our family creates a platform from which to contribute towards strengthening communities in Australia and developing our artistic future,.”

Her brother James, who is chairman of Crown Casinos, says the announcement gives another decade of financial support for organisations which work tirelessly to deliver services, assistance and opportunities for people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“I would like to congratulate and thank my sister Gretel for being the driving force behind the establishment of this Fund,” he says.

The previously announced $60 million Sydney Arts Fund will fall within the National Arts Fund.

The $200 million National Philanthropic Fund will be chaired by Helen Coonan, a former Liberal senator and government minister.

