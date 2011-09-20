The Pac-12 May Add Texas And Oklahoma

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

On the heels of the ACC’s big announcement, the Pac-12 is actively discussing the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, according to ESPN.The Pac-12 also hopes to add Big 12 schools Oklahoma State and Texas Tech to form the much-discussed 16-team “superconference.”



ESPN reports many details must be reviewed before conference officials recommend the additions to the league’s presidents.

The most important of which may be Texas’ ability to keep ESPN’s Longhorn Network. The 20-year, $300 million agreement showcasing Texas athletics on a 24-hour network has caused great strife in the Big-12. Conference leaders believe the network is an unfair vehicle for exposure.

The Austin American-Statesman reports Texas would keep the network but have to add other Pac-12 programming.

Defection of the four universities would cripple what’s left of the Big 12. If Texas A&M joins the SEC, the Big 12 would be left with just five teams, leaving them in a precarious position to quickly add less-acclaimed schools to keep their automatic qualifying bid.

