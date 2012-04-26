The Owner Of The Orlando Magic Is Selling His $25 Million Oceanfront Home

Leah Goldman
richard devos house

Photo: Realtor.com

Richard DeVos, the owner of the Orlando Magic and the 60th richest person in the world, is selling his gorgeous oceanfront home in Florida for $24.9 million, according to Realtor.com.The 22,512 square-foot home sits on 1.7 acres of land right on the beach.

DeVos’ mansion features a marble entranceway, an elevator, and outside, an awesome infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, and private dock.

Maybe Dwight Howard can buy it if he decides to stick around…

Here's a view of the 22,000 sq ft home from the front

An aerial view

Marble entrance foyer

See through spiral staircase

One of the many sitting area

A fireplace for those cool Florida winters

Floor to ceiling windows

More marble

The dining room

The (indoor) kitchen

We're not really sure what this room is

The entire house has tons of windows to let the light in

Yet another dining room

Another sitting area, another fireplace.

The library

One of the seven bedrooms

The movie spot

Outside is where the real fun starts

Not a bad location

Some nice Florida landscaping

The pool

It's an infinity pool.

Private dock

A view from way up

Move a little further south to see this incredible home

NBA Legend Pat Riley Just Sold His Unbelievable Waterfront Estate For $16.75 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.