The Owner Of The Orlando Magic Is Selling His $25 Million Oceanfront Home

Richard DeVos, the owner of the Orlando Magic and the 60th richest person in the world, is selling his gorgeous oceanfront home in Florida for $24.9 million, according to Realtor.com.The 22,512 square-foot home sits on 1.7 acres of land right on the beach.



DeVos’ mansion features a marble entranceway, an elevator, and outside, an awesome infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, and private dock.

Maybe Dwight Howard can buy it if he decides to stick around…

