The owner of the Knicks told a lifelong fan to root for the Nets 'because the Knicks don't want you'

New York Knicks owner and Cablevision CEO James Dolan has recieved his fair share of criticism over the years for his management of the team. Many have accused him of repeatedly meddling in the affairs of his hired executives, much to the detriment of the team.

One lifelong fan had enough and decided to send Dolan an email expressing as much. Dolan’s response was scathing, calling the fan an “alcoholic” and telling him to root for the Nets “because the Knicks don’t want you.”

Deadspin recently got a hold of the email exchange from filmmaker Aaron Bierman, whose father Irving Bierman sent the original email.

For his part, Irving Bierman says he has no intention of rooting for the Nets. His son explained the thinking behind the email to ESPN.

“We thought maybe [Dolan] would admit he made some mistakes … Instead, he confirmed some of the worst things that fans think of him,” Aaron Bierman said.

Here’s the email that was sent to Dolan:

Subject: I have been a knicks fan since 1952 At one stage I thought that you did a wonderful thing when you acquired EVERYTHING from your dad. However, since then it has been ALL DOWN HILL. Your working with Isaiah Thomas & everything else regarding the Knicks. Bringing on Phil Jackson was a positive beginning, but low-balling Steve Kerr was a DISGRACE to the knicks. The bottom line is that you merely continued to interfere with the franchise. As a knicks fan for in excess of 60 years, I am utterly embarrassed by your dealings with the Knicks. Sell them so their fans can at least look forward to growing them in a positive direction Obviously, money IS NOT THE ONLY THING. You have done a lot of utterly STUPID business things with the franchise. Please NO MORE. Respectfully, [Aaron Bierman’s dad]

And Dolan’s reply:

On Fri, Jan 23, 2015 at 8:15 PM, James Dolan <[email protected]> wrote: Mr Bierman You are a sad person. Why would anybody write such a hateful letter. I am.just guessing but ill bet your life is a mess and you are a hateful mess. What have you done that anyone would consider positive or nice. I am betting nothing. In fact ill bet you are negative force in everyone who comes in contact with you. You most likely have made your family miserable. Alcoholic maybe. I just celebrated my 21 year anniversary of sobriety. You should try it. Maybe it will help you become a person that folks would like to have around. In the mean while start rooting.for the Nets because the Knicks don’t want you. Respectfully James Dolan

Over the past 15 years, the Knicks have had miserable run. After reaching the NBA Finals in 1999, the team failed to post a winning record until 2010-2011 season. This year, the Knicks have the worst record in the NBA at 10-41.

Much of the team’s struggles have been blamed on Dolan, who has repeatedly been called the worst team owner in sports.

