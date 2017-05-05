The owner of Rebel stores has been hit by the retail downturn

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Shares in Super Retail fell after the auto accessory, sports and leisure retailer reported softer sales.

A short time ago, the shares were down almost 6.5% to $8.95.

In a quarterly update, the owner of Super Cheap Auto, Rays, Rebel and BCF stores reported softer sales in the 17 weeks to April 2.

Like-for-like sales growth at Super Cheap Auto has slowed to 2.5% from 3% and sports retailing was 1.5% from 4.5%.

The Leisure Retailing division picked up a little, to 7% from 6%.

CEO Peter Birtles says the subdued retail environment has impacted customer traffic, particularly in shopping centres.

“This has seen a slight slowing in like for like growth in the Sports and Auto Divisions,” he says.

Retail shares have been hit by a wave of negative sentiment recently.

A string of players in the retail sector, under pressure from online trading and emerging competitors, have gone into administration, including Payless Shoes, Pumkin Patch, Howards Storage World and Dick Smith stores, which closed last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.