The Overly-Attached Girlfriend Explains What It's Like Being A Wildly Popular Internet Meme

Last June, 21-year-old Laina Morris uploaded her first-ever YouTube video for a Justin Bieber contest.

The goal of the contest was to take Bieber’s popular song, “Boyfriend” and change the lyrics to “Girlfriend.” To stand out, Morris wrote her version from the perspective of a stalker.

While Morris only placed second in the competition, she won the Internet. Within 24 hours, her creepy “Girlfriend” song had been watched 1 million times. Soon, her face was being spread across Reddit with white, bold font laid over top of it as a meme dubbed “The Overly-Attached Girlfriend.”

Since then, she’s been able to turn her meme into a business. She’s worked with advertisers such as Kia Soul and she’s been on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

What’s it like to be an internet sensation, especially for something that’s a little bit mortifying?

“It’s definitely weird…but it’s fun. I like it a lot,” Morris tells Business Insider. “It’s weird when I go on Pinterest or Reddit for myself just browsing and there I am.”

Here’s how Morris became famous online, and how her life has changed since she became the Overly-Attached Girlfriend meme.

Produced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.