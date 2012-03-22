The Outrageously Sexist Ads Of The Mad Men Era That Some Companies Wish We'd Forget

Mad Men contains many guilty pleasures.For men, it evokes a simpler time (ahem), when men were men and women fetched them coffee, if not whisky, at their desks.



For women, it’s the period outfits and big slices of Jon Hamm.

Part of the fun, of course, is the taken-for-granted level of sexism that forms the background of the show, and whether Peggy and the other female characters can rise above it. Who didn’t groan inwardly when Don Draper ditched the entrepreneurial go-getter Faye in favour of his secretary, Megan?

In real life, Madison Avenue worked hard to perpetuate stereotypes about women. It was David Ogilvy, after all, who said, “The consumer is not a moron, she is your wife.”

Here are some of the advertising’s lowest blows when it comes to women.

