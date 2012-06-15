The Outrageous Cost Of Living In Tokyo

Photo: shimelle on flickr

Tokyo has replaced Luanda, Angola, as the most expensive city for expatriates, thanks largely to the strength of the yen against the dollar.The title was bestowed by Mercer, a global consulting firm that looks at cost-of-living data in 200 cities to help international companies make personnel decisions.



Prices for some things in Tokyo—like a trip to the movies—are astronomically high in comparison to other cities, while other things, like monthly rent, are merely expensive.

