Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' family members had some of the best style moments of Inauguration Day

Pool / Pool / Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images The Biden and Harris family members made a statement with their fashion on Inauguration Day.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office on Wednesday.

Their families attended the celebration in stunning outfits.

Biden and Harris’ family members wore monochromatic ensembles, beautiful coats, and sneakers.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ all-purple look was packed with symbolism.

Rob Carr / Staff / Getty Images The Vice President wore purple to the inauguration.

On Wednesday, Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President, making history as the first Black, South Asian, and female person to hold the role.

Harris stunned in a purple dress and coat, which she paired with a black mask and shoes.

Her look was created by two Black designers: Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson.

In addition, purple was one of Harris’ campaign colours as a nod to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress, so it’s likely her Inauguration ensemble was designed to honour Chisholm as well.

Doug Emhoff and Harris both wore American designers on the day, as the second gentleman was dressed in a suit by Ralph Lauren.

Like the Vice President, first lady Jill Biden wore a monochromatic outfit.

Jim Lo Scalzo/Associated Press First Lady Jill Biden wore Markarian to the Inauguration.

Jill wore a matching Markarian dress and coat to accompany her husband, President Joe Biden, to his inauguration. Markarian is a New York-based luxury fashion brand.

The ocean-blue, tweed look was custom-designed for Jill, with a velvet collar and cuffs on the sleeves, according to a press release from Markarian. The same press release notes that the colour was intended to “signify trust, confidence, and stability.”

Swarovski crystals and pearls adorn the garments as well.

The first lady’s gloves, shoes, and mask were the same shade of blue as her dress and coat.

Ella Emhoff wore a patterned Miu Miu jacket.

Win McNamee / Staff / Getty Images Ella Emhoff in Miu Miu on Inauguration Day.

Doug Emhoff’s children, Ella and Cole, attended their “momala’s” swearing-in ceremony.

Ella stood out in a sea of monochrome looks during the ceremony, sporting a plaid Miu Miu jacket, according to The New Yorker’s Rachel Syme.

Embellishments on the shoulders, a large button, and a white collar give the coat a sophisticated edge.

Ella paired the coat with black boots, black gloves, and a black mask.

The vice president’s niece, Meena Harris, embraced a green outfit, which she paired with sparkly shoes.

Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty Images / Meena Harris / Instagram Meena Harris in green at the inauguration.

Meena mixed shades of green on Inauguration Day, sporting an emerald Ulla Johnson dress with layers of fringe, and a Coach coat made of lamb shearling.

Her mask was covered in stars and embossed with “We the people.”

The author and activist added sparkly Paris Texas boots to the look.

Ella and Meena’s outfits dresses also complemented each other.

Meena Harris/Inauguration Meena Harris and Ella Emhoff’s outfits matched.

Under her coat, Ella wore a burgundy dress by Batsheva – a Jewish designer – with a ruffled trim and ruffled sleeves that had a similar look to Meena’s outfit.

Ashley Biden rocked a navy ensemble.

Pool / Pool / Getty Images Ashley Biden wore Gabriela Hearst to the inauguration.

The president’s youngest daughter looked classic and elegant in Gabriela Hearst’s Cantwell coat at the inauguration.

The riding coat silhouette brought some fun to the day. She paired the jacket with a navy mask and gloves.

Biden’s granddaughters also wore monochromatic outfits.

Alex Wong / Staff / Getty Images President Biden’s granddaughters wore monochromatic outfits.

All four of Biden’s granddaughters sported monochromatic outfits, though each of them selected a different colour to wear for the day.

Naomi Biden, one of Hunter Biden’s daughters, wore a white coat, mask, and gloves to her grandfather’s inauguration.

Her sister Finnegan opted for a neutral-toned Brandon Maxwell coat and matching A-line jacket.

Natalie Biden chose an all-pink ensemble.

Pool / Pool / Getty Images Natalie Biden’s outfit was pink.

Natalie, the late Beau Biden’s daughter, followed her cousins’ lead by wearing one colour as well.

She wore Lafayette 148 New York’s Dawson coat with a matching mask and gloves.

Maisy Biden brought some fun to her navy look with Air Jordan sneakers.

Mark Makela / Stringer / Getty Images Maisy Biden wore sneakers with her outfit.

Maisy, who is Hunter Biden’s daughter, went for a dark-blue, monochromatic look.

But she brought some fun to the outfit with Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sisterhood” sneakers, which have yet to be released to the general public.

Kamala Harris’ grandnieces wore Plum NYC coats.

Patrick Smith / Staff / Getty Images The coats had a special meaning.

The faux fur, animal-print coats by Plum NYC not only kept Amara and Leela warm, but they also paid tribute to the vice president.

As their mum, Meena, wrote on Instagram, the coats were designed to look like a jacket Harris wore as a child.

Meena Harris’ husband, Nikolas Ajagu, also wore sneakers on Inauguration Day.

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images Nikolas Ajagu also wore sneakers to the inauguration.

Ajagu, Harris’ nephew-in-law, joined his wife and his daughters at the inauguration, wearing a pair of statement sneakers.

The shoes weren’t ordinary sneakers, though; Ajagu sported Dior Air Jordan sneakers to the event that cost $US2,000.

The shoes were from Dior’s fall 2020 Runway collection.

