The Outback Bowl Won't Be Paterno's Last Game Because He Is Afraid To Die

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Tomorrow’s Outback Bowl will be the last game for one of the head coaches. 46-year old Urban Meyer has announced his retirement.Meanwhile, the other head coach, 84-year old Joe Paterno, who began coaching at Penn State when Meyer was two years old, said he “honest to goodness” has not thought about retiring.



He even recently told a recruit that he plans on coaching for another five or six years.

So what would drive a man to try and coach a big time college football program into his 90s? Death, of course.

JoePa has made it clear to those close to him that the death of Paul “Bear” Bryant weighs heavily on him. Bryant retired at the end of the 1982 season and died of a heart attack four weeks later. The feeling is that Paterno won’t find anything to worthwhile to do in retirement, which will ultimately lead to his death.

Of course, Bryant was 69 when he retired. Paterno, by continuing to hang on, is only increasing the chances that his fears will come true.

Now that is irony defined.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.