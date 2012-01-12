New York City's First Gay Hotel Is About To Open Its Doors

Julie Zeveloff
out hotel nyc

Photo: The Out NYC

In March, The Out NYC, which bills itself as New York City’s first gay hotel, is set to open its doors to guests.The boutique hotel, which bills itself as an “urban  gay resort,” is located in Hell’s Kitchen (where else?). It will include 105 rooms and XL Nightclub, which the creators say is the first nightly gay dance club to open in the city in the last 15 years. XL is slated to open this month.

Plans for the hotel also include a three courtyards and a massive gym.

Rooms will start at around $250 a night, with sleep shares starting at $99 a night.

With gay marriage now legal in New York, you can be sure The Out will become a go-to wedding destination.

The Out NYC is located on 42nd Street, between 10th and 11th Avenues

Rooms start at around $250 a night

Suites and four-bed 'sleep shares' are also available

When completed, the hotel will be home to a dance club and a restaurant, Kitchen 510

Three courtyards are included in the plans, as is a wellness centre

Here's what the lobby will look like--sleek and filled with handsome men

A great destination for tourists--or perhaps a wedding

