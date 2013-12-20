Kate Upton And Cameron Diaz's 'Other Woman' Trailer Totally Copies 'The First Wives Club'

The first trailer for “The Other Woman” was just released and something about the story line struck us as oddly familiar.

Basically, “The Other Woman” is a modern day “First Wives Club.”

In “The Other Woman,” Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton, and Leslie Mann star as women who figure out they’re involved with the same man and plot to get revenge on him. In “The First Wives Club,” Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton, and Bette Midler set out to get revenge against their individual ex-husbands.

See what we mean below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s how it goes down. Once the women figure out they’re being cheated on, they bond and spy:

As a result, they get drunk and sad:

Sobered up, they vow to take revenge. This involves scheming in a car:

There’s a whiteboard on which the women write the steps in their plan. Progress is made!:

Mission accomplished over lunch at a fancy NYC restaurant. Cheers!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.