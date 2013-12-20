Kate Upton And Cameron Diaz's 'Other Woman' Trailer Totally Copies 'The First Wives Club'

The first trailer for “The Other Woman” was just released and something about the story line struck us as oddly familiar.

Basically, “The Other Woman” is a modern day “First Wives Club.”

In “The Other Woman,” Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton, and Leslie Mann star as women who figure out they’re involved with the same man and plot to get revenge on him. In “The First Wives Club,” Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton, and Bette Midler set out to get revenge against their individual ex-husbands.

See what we mean below:

Here’s how it goes down. Once the women figure out they’re being cheated on, they bond and spy:

The other woman binoculars spyingYouTube/’The Other Woman’
First Wives Club SpyingYouTube/’FirstWivesClub’

As a result, they get drunk and sad:

The Other Woman barYouTube/’The Other Woman’
Goldie Hawn First Wives CLubYouTube/’First Wives Club’

Sobered up, they vow to take revenge. This involves scheming in a car:

The Other Woman Cameron Diaz Kate Upton Leslie MannYouTube.com
First Wives Club old cell phoneYouTube/’First Wives Club’

There’s a whiteboard on which the women write the steps in their plan. Progress is made!:

The other woman white board cameron diazYouTube/’The Other Woman’
First Wives Club Diane Keaton white boardParamount/’First Wives Club’ via Netflix

Mission accomplished over lunch at a fancy NYC restaurant. Cheers!

The other woman cheersYouTube/’The Other Woman’
First Wives ClubYouTube/’First Wives Club’
First Wives Club cheersYouTube/’First Wives Club’

