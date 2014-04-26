Kate Upton And Cameron Diaz's 'The Other Woman' Is Essentially 'The First Wives Club'

Aly Weisman

“The Other Woman” hits theatres this weekend, but you may have seen something similar before — at least according to the trailer.

The Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, and Kate Upton-starring comedy is essentially a modern day “First Wives Club.

In “The Other Woman,” the women strike up an unlikely friendship after figuring out they’re involved with the same man and plot to get revenge. In 1996’s “The First Wives Club,” Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton, and Bette Midler set out to get revenge against their individual ex-husbands.

Here’s how the two story lines go down.

Once the women figure out they’re being cheated on, they bond and spy:

The other woman binoculars spyingYouTube/’The Other Woman’
First Wives Club SpyingYouTube/’FirstWivesClub’

As a result of what they see, they get drunk and sad:

The Other Woman barYouTube/’The Other Woman’
Goldie Hawn First Wives CLubYouTube/’First Wives Club’

Once sober, they vow to take revenge. This involves scheming in a car:

The Other Woman Cameron Diaz Kate Upton Leslie MannYouTube.com
First Wives Club old cell phoneYouTube/’First Wives Club’

There’s a whiteboard on which the women write the steps in their plan. Progress is made!

The other woman white board cameron diazYouTube/’The Other Woman’
First Wives Club Diane Keaton white boardParamount/’First Wives Club’ via Netflix

Mission accomplished over lunch at a fancy NYC restaurant. Cheers!

The other woman cheersYouTube/’The Other Woman’
First Wives ClubYouTube/’First Wives Club’
First Wives Club cheersYouTube/’First Wives Club’

Watch both trailers and judge for yourselves below:

