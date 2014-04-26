Kate Upton And Cameron Diaz's 'The Other Woman' Is Essentially 'The First Wives Club'

“The Other Woman” hits theatres this weekend, but you may have seen something similar before — at least according to the trailer.

The Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, and Kate Upton-starring comedy is essentially a modern day “First Wives Club.“

In “The Other Woman,” the women strike up an unlikely friendship after figuring out they’re involved with the same man and plot to get revenge. In 1996’s “The First Wives Club,” Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton, and Bette Midler set out to get revenge against their individual ex-husbands.

Here’s how the two story lines go down.

Once the women figure out they’re being cheated on, they bond and spy:

As a result of what they see, they get drunk and sad:

Once sober, they vow to take revenge. This involves scheming in a car:

There’s a whiteboard on which the women write the steps in their plan. Progress is made!

Mission accomplished over lunch at a fancy NYC restaurant. Cheers!

Watch both trailers and judge for yourselves below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.