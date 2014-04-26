Critics Are Trashing Kate Upton And Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'The Other Woman'

Cameron Diaz’s new movie starring Leslie Mann and Kate Upton, “The Other Woman” is out this weekend.

In what appears to be a modern-day version of “The First Wives Club”, Carly (Diaz), Kate (Mann), and Amber (Upton) seek revenge on the guy (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”) who has been romancing all three of them — and more — while married to Kate.

So far, the reviews are pretty brutal with the film sitting at 25% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here are a few:

The New York Times:

“This female revenge comedy is so dumb, lazy, clumsily assembled and unoriginal, it could crush any actor forced to execute its leaden slapstick gags and mouth its crude, humorless dialogue (by the first-time screenwriter Melissa K. Stack).”

NJ.com:

“Nick Cassavetes, who hasn’t had a hit since ‘The Notebook,’ directs as deftly as if he were wearing boxing gloves. Scenes are overlit — the photography does Diaz no favours — the sound editing is awful and music cues are scored with a sledgehammer … The only thing missing from this steaming casserole, in fact, is the one crucial ingredient: A sense of humour.”

The NYPost:

“‘The Other Woman’ is a weak adultery rom-com in which the most authentic performance comes from a non-housebroken Great Dane.” “Cassavetes also relies heavily on tired visual shorthand. We know Carly is a career woman because she wears all black and stilettos; we know Mark is an alpha male because he drives a sports car. We know Upton’s the eye candy because she’s running down the beach in slow motion, “Baywatch”-style.”

Time Out:

“There’s a strong whiff of ‘The First Wives Club’ and an even a sprinkling of ‘Working Girl’ here — but instead of updating the genre, ‘The Other Woman’ rehashes it, bringing little more than a few giggles and a dash of glamour to the table.”

A similar sentiment by many outlets is that Kate Upton’s presence in the film appears to be simply just for “eye candy.”





NYT:

“Amber [Upton] is crassly shoehorned into the movie to provide jiggling eye candy for boys.”

NPR:

“It is a film that features a vomiting scene, a farting scene, a huge dog taking an extravagant, full-view dump on an apartment floor, the aforementioned diarrhoea and nipple segments, a joke — the approach of which is visible from space — when a man is sexually humiliated by a transgender woman, and plenty of appreciative ogling of Kate Upton’s caboose.”



The Hollywood Reporter:

“Upton does what she’s called upon to do, look great in a bikini, and rarely has more than one line to speak at a time.”

Instead, a few suggest Nicki Minaj’s brief role is the best part of the film.

Time:

“All three women are less watchable and amusing that [sic] Nicki Minaj as Carly’s legal assistant Lydia. Here’s someone who enjoys a job she doesn’t feel the need to excel in — ‘It’s like having a hobby that pays well’ — and dispenses the working-girl wisdom that ‘Selfish people live longer.'”

Here’s a clip of her in the film.

Despite the reviews, the film is set to win the box-office weekend with an estimated $US16.5 million.

Now, watch a trailer for the film.

