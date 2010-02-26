The Other Monster Scandal From The NYT's Latest Paterson Bombshell

The latest NYT bombshell on David Paterson definitely finished off whatever remaining hopes the governor had of getting re-elected, but beyond the scandalous details of a governor getting personally involved in criminal allegations against an aide, there’s another huge story here.



What boggles the mind is that the governor announced last night that his aide, David W. Johnson, would be suspended.

Mind you, this is after the charges against Johnson have been dropped, and well after Paterson first learned of an alleged violent altercation involving the aide.

Johnson is only being punished for getting caught by the New York Times. Had he not been caught, Paterson would not, presumably, have seen grounds to suspend him.

