The OTHER Cyber Monday: Credit Card Deals And Bank Offers

You can now view & compare all of Outlaw’s favourite Cyber Monday card deals in one place — using our newly redesigned deals sorting tool. Click here to try it out.



As Cyber Monday continues to unfold in all of its frugal splendor, some are forgetting about another set of great deals happening at the same time: card deals and bank sign-up offers.

This is the time of the year when healthy banks stretch their marketing muscles to acquire risk-worthy new cardholders — after all, a lot of money is charged on plastic between now and Christmas.

Some of the deals that caught our attention this morning and over the weekend are ridiculously lucrative.

Take, for example, JPMorgan Chase’s new $300 bonus for its Freedom credit card — this deal is making the rounds on some of the big deals forums this afternoon. (Previously, Chase had offered a $250 or $200 promotion. An Outlaw staffer first spotted the deal yesterday on Slickdeals.)

Freedom is a great card all-around in our opinion. Aside from the design — an attractive blue matte foil design with bright green edges — it has no annual fee, and offers up to 5% cash back in certain rotating spend categories.

Chase is also running a great promo on their Chase Slate card right now, where you can get a 0% Intro APR balance transfer deal with no balance transfer fee (normally, for most balance transfer card offers in the U.S. this quarter, the fee is 3 to 5 per cent of the amount transferred).

Bank of America has a very lucrative $250 cash back promotion to raise interest in their BankAmericard Cash Rewards Visa Signature card. The new card also offers higher cash back in certain spending categories than the first generation, which was a flat 1% cash back on all purchases.

In the airline credit cards category, there are some great deals as well: the Citi Platinum Select AAdvantage Visa Signature card, for example, now offers enough bonus air miles for an award roundtrip flight on American Airlines. Details: “30,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $750 in purchases in the first 4 months of cardmembership – more than enough for a domestic round trip flight award.” More details and compare here.

Finally, the Citi Dividend World MasterCard is offering a tempting $200 cash back promo. Details: “$200 cash back after $500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.” There’s no annual fee, and upon enrollment new cardholders can also get “5% cash back on department, clothing, electronics and toy store purchases” until December 31st, 2011, making this a good one to have in your wallet while doing your holiday shopping. More details here.

Oh — Discover is doing a $150 cash back promo on their popular Discover More Card as well this holiday season. You’ll get “$150 Cashback Bonus with $1,000 in purchases in first 90 Days.” 0% Intro APR for 6 months also!

— provided by Outlaw; compare more credit card deals and promotions in our comparison portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card deals comparison site, so obviously we do maintain financial relationships with most major banks and financial institutions, and may have relationships with the issuers mentioned in this post at time of publication. No relationship or financial interest in Bank of America at time of publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.