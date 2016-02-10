The Oscars will have one big change this year that should make the awards more fun to watch

Kevin Winter/Getty Images J.K. Simmons winning the Best Supporting Oscar in 2015 for ‘Whiplash.’

At the annual Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday in Beverly Hills, the producers of this year’s telecast introduced the roomful of Oscar hopefuls and press to a new feature of this year’s acceptance speeches: a thank-you scroll.

According to Mashable, nominees will be required to submit a list before the ceremony of whom they would like to thank, which will then scroll at the bottom of the screen following the announcement of the winner.

Adam B. Vary of Buzzfeed took a shot of an example the producers showed of how it will look on Oscar night:

Oscars producers announcing a “bottom of frame” slot for thank yous for winners. Kind of brilliant. #OscarsLunch pic.twitter.com/OtOjO9xL4E

— Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) February 8, 2016

The producers hope this will encourage the winners to have more heartfelt and interesting acceptance speeches in the allotted time, and not just a long rundown of their agents, managers, publicists, and studio heads.

But winners are definitely not banned from doing that, so don’t be surprised if you still hear names being shouted one after another.

It’s obvious the producers of the Oscars, which air this year on February 28, want to make room for more moments of high drama, like, in last year’s Oscars, the #StayWeird speech from “The Imitation Game” screenwriter Graham Moore and Patricia Arquette’s demand for wage equality, which both went viral.

And with the #OscarsSoWhite discussion still very much on the minds of many in Hollywood, this would open the door for some impassioned acceptance speeches.

Also, expect some very creative memes to come out of the inclusion of a bottom scroll.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.