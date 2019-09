Flickr



We once called them “train wrecks,” but some Academy Award red carpet outfits that earned stars places on “worst-dressed” lists have actually come to be seen as fashion genius. From Bjork’s swan dress to Cher’s headdress, Brad Goreski revisits the most memorable Oscar dresses of all time.

Read the full post at The Daily Beast →



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.