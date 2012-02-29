THE OSCARS FOR QUANTS: The 2012 Academy Awards In Charts And Data

Sure, The Artist did well at the Academy Awards. But what does that really mean, statistically?



As usual, our friends at AddThis, a company that provides social media sharing tools for web publishers, tracked their network of 11 million sites and 1.2 billion unique users per month to find out which Oscar events really drove chatter among consumers.

The data show that the real Oscar winners were the iPad, Pinterest, Sacha Baron Cohen and Twitter. Losers included Ryan Seacrest, Facebook and Billy Crystal.

This was the background chatter in the weeks prior to the Oscars. Note that 'Hugo' dominates. Demian Bichir peaked when he was nominated for a SAG award for 'Better Life.' But interest faded. More people were interested in George Clooney than Jean Dujardin of 'The Artist' in the week before the Oscars. Prior to the show, the people's choice for Best Actress was Viola Davis, not Meryl Streep. 'The Artist' got a late surge in interest as it won Best Picture, but note that in social media people remained spellbound by 'Hugo,' which won five other Oscars. Demian Bichir was robbed! Interest in him was far greater than that for Jean Dujardin of 'The Artist.' (Note how few people care about Brad Pitt.) This data suggests that Viola Davis being snubbed in favour of Meryl Streep was a huge deal for the audience. Now that you've seen the charts, here are some random data points about who did well and who didn't in social media, per AddThis: Excitement for the Oscars built all day long and at 5PM EST online interest rose 53x!

Overwhelming positive sentiment (97%) for Ellen Degeneres in the JCPenney ads.

Jolie had multiple spikes in interest on the night. Up 2.5x on the red carpet and even more at 15x when presenting.

Sharing via iPad was up 20% over a normal Sunday night.

Sharing to Pinterest increased 150% during the red carpet show! Lots of fashion sharing going on.

Jennifer Lopez's near wardrobe malfunction is causing a big spike on the network - 7.5x increase in events.

Despite the time, lots of Oscar activity in Spain, France, and Belgium. Perhaps it's all the nominated movies about Paris?

Billy Crystal's monologue saw consistent interest for 6m, but the interest was more negative than positive 42% to 30% - the rest neutral.

Michelle Williams up for Best Actress AND best dressed. So far the most interest in her red carpet appearance @748PM EST.

A red carpet fashion winner: Rooney Mara saw a 4x increase in positive interest a/b everything from her hair to her dress.

Proof Twitter is the service of choice for real-time events. Chatter about the Oscars on Twitter is outpacing FB by 45%.

Viewers were not impressed with Mr. Seacrest's reaction to Sacha's prank. He had 68% negative sentiment after the stunt.

Sacha Baron Cohen had an 800% spike in interest and 90% positive sentiment after dumping 'ashes' on Ryan Seacrest.

Fashion: Jessica Chastain got great feedback on her outfit, sentiment up 32% when she walked down the red carpet.

