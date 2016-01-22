The Oscars are expected to announce big changes to make nominees more diverse

Jason Merritt/Getty Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

With the swift backlash against the Oscars following the second consecutive year with zero minority nominees in the acting categories, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is expected to announce changes to make the Oscars more diverse — and soon.

According to the New York Times, the changes could be announced as early as next week after the Academy’s governing members convene for a regularly scheduled meeting.

Some of the possible changes to be discussed could include opening up best-picture nominees to 10 contenders, which also occurred in 2010 and 2011. According to current rules, the best-picture category can range from 5 to 10 nominees.

Other potential changes include expanding the acting categories from five nominees to eight or more. These changes would ostensibly allow room for titles with black stars that get snubbed, as happened this year with “Straight Outta Compton” and “Concussion.”

Changes to the membership process are also expected to be discussed following a Twitter message from Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

“This is a difficult but important conversation, and it’s time for big changes,” she said. “The Academy is taking dramatic steps to alter the makeup of our membership.”

The Academy will be conducting “a review of our membership recruitment” to bring “much-needed diversity” to the organisation.

