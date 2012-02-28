The Oscars Are Out, The Razzies Are In!

Photo: Sony, Millenium Films

The Oscars are over but awards season is still going strong. Now that Hollywood has embraced and rewarded the best films of the year, it’s time to recognise the worst of the bunch with the Razzies.



The Golden Raspberry Awards celebrate the worst films of the year by combining typical award categories like Actor and Picture with fun twists like “Worst Onscreen Couple” and “Worst Ensemble.”

This year, Adam Sandler pulled a reverse Meryl Streep by setting the record for most Razzie nominations with 11. Of course, his nominations were all at the same time.

Sandler was nominated for Acting, Producing and Writing for three different movies: “Jack & Jill,” “Just Go With It” and “Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star.”

He’s also the first person to be nominated for Worst Actor and Worst Actress for his terrible turn in “Jack & Jill.”

Also, Nicolas Cage picks up another Razzie nomination for his three films “Drive Angry 3-D,” “Trespass” and “Season of the Witch.”

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Worst Picture:

1. “Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star”

2. “Jack & Jill”

3. “New Year’s Eve”

4. “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

5. “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1”

Worst Actor:

1. Russell Brand: “Arthur”

2. Nicolas Cage: “Drive Angry 3-D,” “Season of the Witch” and “Trespass”

3. Taylor Lautner: “Abduction” and “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1”

4. Adam Sandler: “Jack & Jill” and “Just Go With It”

Worst Actress:

1. Martin Lawrence: “Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son”

2. Sarah Palin: “Sarah Palin: The Undefeated”

3. Sarah Jessica Parker: “I Don’t Know How She Does It” and “New Year’s Eve”

4. Adam Sandler: “Jack & Jill”

5. Kristen Stewart: “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1”

Find out the rest of the nominees here. The Razzies will be announced on April Fool’s Day (Yes, this is on purpose).

