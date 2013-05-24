Here's The Gorgeous Dress Anne Hathaway Almost Wore To The Oscars

We finally get to see the Valentino gown Anne Hathaway snubbed last minute at the Oscars earlier this year.



Hathaway ditched the dress after hearing her “Les Mis” co-star Amanda Seyfried was wearing something similar to the awards show.

But Nicole Kidman benefited from Hathaway’s dress diss, and just wore it at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of “Nebraska.”

First, here’s the pale pink Prada dress Hathaway wore to the Oscars:

A lot of people said it looked like an apron because of the tie in the back:

And here’s the one she turned down worn by Kidman:

Here it is from the back:

