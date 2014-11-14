'The Osbournes' Is Back

VH1 is bringing back what certainly must be one of the most famous reality shows of all time, “The Osbournes,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series featuring Ozzy, Sharon, Jack, and Kelly Osbourne is being revived by VH1. Sharon Osbourne has said the show will most likely come back for six or eight episodes.

“The Osbournes” went off the air a decade ago, so it’s a good bet that things have changed significantly in the family. As the Hollywood Reporter notes, the series got an Emmy in 2002 and in its first year it was cited as the most-viewed series ever on MTV at that time.

