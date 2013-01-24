An Incredibly Loud Bike Horn Could Save Cyclists And Horrify Pedestrians

Worried about cyclists with bells that cannot be heard by drivers, an Oregon man created the Orp Smart Horn: an incredibly loud, piercing bike horn that could save lives, but will certainly annoy bystanders.



Tory Orzeck of Portland designed the Orp’s loudest sounds — what he calls “WAY loud” — to reach 96 decibels. That is louder than a motorcycle 25 feet away, and as loud as a power mower, according to Purdue University’s Department of Chemistry.

On top of the sounds it plays, the Orp works as a strobe lamp, using two LEDs to pump out 87 lumens. The hope is to make cyclists visible and audible to drivers who might otherwise strike them accidentally.

While the device could certainly save lives, it just as likely to horrify pedestrians, drivers, and anyone in earshot.

To fund the Orp, Orzeck has launched a Kickstarter campaign, hoping to raise $90,000. With 19 days left to go, backers have pledged nearly $47,000.

Check out Orzeck’s video pitch, which includes the Orp’s sounds. Warning: Turn the volume down before playing.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Hear Here the Movie from Toren Orzeck on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.