The Orlando Magic Got Robbed In The Dwight Howard Trade

The Dwightmare is finally over in Orlando, but the damaging effects of his departure are sure to loom over the Magic for years to come. The Magic rejected countless trade offers over the past months for Howard, but it seems like Orlando settled for less than it had previously been offered. In particular, the package the Brooklyn Nets reportedly were ready to send to Orlando was much better than what the Magic were left with after today’s blockbuster four-team trade.



Here’s what the Magic gave up:

Dwight Howard

Jason Richardson

Chris Duhon

Earl Clark

And here’s what the Magic will receive:

Three future first round draft picks

A 2013 second round draft pick from Denver

Aaron Afflalo

Al Harrington

Nikola Vucevic

Moe Harkless

The Magic comes out of the Howard trade with three things, mediocre-to-bad players, future financial flexibility, and draft picks—and that’s not nearly good enough a return for giving up the best centre in the league.

As for the financial flexibility, the Magic may be hard pressed to lure big names to Orlando. There’s such a concentration of power among the top teams in the NBA (Miami, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles), that it simply doesn’t make sense for a superstar or ageing All-Star to head to Orlando, which is undoubtedly facing a half-decade-long rebuilding process.

The Magic do have a bevy of draft picks over the next few years, but a team can never bank on drafting an eventual All-Star. Plus, the Magic are acquiring draft picks from playoff teams which are only improving from this trade.

The Magic had to get rid of Dwight, but the situation for Orlando this coming season is laughable. Orlando has a new first-time head coach in Jacque Vaughn, and the best player on the Magic roster returning for 2012-13 is Jameer Nelson. At this rate, the Bobcats’ futility record is in jeopardy.

The Magic were the only team in this trade not to receive an All-Star (Philadelphia got Andrew Bynum, and Denver got Andre Iguodala). Orlando didn’t want Brook Lopez and a slew of draft picks from Brooklyn in potential trade a few weeks ago, but the Magic did far worse for themselves today.

