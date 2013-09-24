The Orioles Season Ended In The Most Horrific Way Possible

In the seventh inning against the Rays, the Orioles had a 4-2 lead and still had faint playoff hopes. But over the next three innings, the Orioles lost the lead and more importantly, they lost one of their best players to what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Manny Machado, who was trying to beat out an infield single, stepped awkwardly on the corner of the first base bag when his knee collapsed. After remaining on the turf for several minutes, Machado was taken off the field on a stretcher.

The loss dropped the Orioles to five games back in the Wild Card with just six games remaining. At the same time, there is genuine concern that one of the best all-around players in baseball will miss a large chunk of the 2014 season.

Here is a GIF of the injury. You can see the full video below…



Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

The full video…

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.