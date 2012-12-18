The Shot Flask Is Your New Drinking Accessory

This is The Original Shot Flask.



Why We Love It: Most flasks are made to be hidden, but not the patent-pending Shot Flask. This flask holds up to 8 ounces of liquid and is roughly the same size as any other standard flask — except it comes with its own collapsible shot glass.

The Shot Flask is made with stainless steel and black leather, and uses telescopic technology to collapse the shot glass into a perfect 1/2 inch pendant that pops securely back into the front of your flask when you’re through.

Photo: The Shot Flask

Where To Buy: Available through The Shot Flask website.

Cost: $25.

