The Shot Flask Is Your New Drinking Accessory

This is The Original Shot Flask.
Why We Love It: Most flasks are made to be hidden, but not the patent-pending Shot Flask. This flask holds up to 8 ounces of liquid and is roughly the same size as any other standard flask — except it comes with its own collapsible shot glass.
The Shot Flask is made with stainless steel and black leather, and uses telescopic technology to collapse the shot glass into a perfect 1/2 inch pendant that pops securely back into the front of your flask when you’re through.
Photo: The Shot Flask
Where To Buy: Available through The Shot Flask website.
Cost: $25.
