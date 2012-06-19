The Original Microsoft Surface Table Is Now Called 'PixelSense'

Now that Microsoft has a new 10-inch tablet called Surface, we’re left wondering what will happen to the original Surface, the huge coffee table-sized tablet first developed years ago.



We found the answer, via this Tweet from Peter Kafka.

It turns out the Surface tables (made by Samsung) are now called PixelSense.

You can get a look at the rebranding below.

Photo: Microsoft

