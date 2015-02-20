Relive the glory days with the first five seasons of 'Saturday Night Live' -- which you can't find on Netflix

“Saturday Night Live” celebrated its 40th anniversary on Sunday with a live show featuring many of former cast members and hosts.

But let’s face it: a three-hour live show isn’t long enough to cover all the classic skits.

If you’re still craving the old-school SNL shows, we recommend picking up the original five seasons of SNL featuring the greats such as Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi and Bill Murray.

(And, sorry, they’re not on Netflix.)

Season 1

Here’s to the original season starring Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase.

Famous guest appearances include Simon and Garfunkel, ABBA, and Raquel Welch.

Season 2

Bill Murray joins SNL after the mid-season departure of Chevy Chase.

Episode-wise, there’s the incredibly famous, Emmy-winning episode starring Sissy Spacek and Richard Baskin.

And, yup, season 2 was the birth of Coneheads.

Season 3

SNL had an “Anyone Can Host” contest during season 3. The winner — 80-year old Miskel Spillman — remains the first and only non-celebrity to host SNL.

Fun fact: Hugh Hefner hosted in season 3.

Season 4

The Rolling Stones hosted and performed in the fourth season premiere.

And even former mayor Ed Koch stopped by for the show.

Season 5

This was the first season without John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. And this was also the final season for everyone in the cast.

