Cure Your Own Bacon With This Simple Kit

This is The Original Baconkit.



Why We Love It: Bacon is just pork slathered in salt or brine — it’s so easy you can make it yourself. That’s the idea behind The Original Baconkit, which allows you to make five pounds of homemade bacon.

Purchase fresh pork belly at your supermarket or butcher, and then follow the Baconkit’s easy steps. The kit includes a curing bag, cure, maple sugar, thermometer, and the instruction sheet.

And the Seattle-based company is so confident you’ll be glad you didn’t just buy regular store-bought bacon, they have a 100% money back guarantee.

The Original BaconkitWhere To Buy: Available through The Original Baconkit website.

Cost: $16.99

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.