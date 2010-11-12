The Original Apple Computer Is Being Auctioned Off For $242,000

Jay Yarow
Apple computer

Photo: Daily Mail

The first Apple computer Steve Jobs ever sold from his parents’ garage is set to be auctioned off for £150,000, (~$242,000), the Daily Mail reports.The computer comes with the original packaging, and manuals, as well as a letter signed by Jobs. Christies of London is handling the auction.

Via: 9 To 5 Mac

