The Original Apple Computer Is Being Auctioned Off For $242,000

The first Apple computer Steve Jobs ever sold from his parents’ garage is set to be auctioned off for £150,000, (~$242,000), the Daily Mail reports.The computer comes with the original packaging, and manuals, as well as a letter signed by Jobs. Christies of London is handling the auction.



